Tenants Demand Rights Amid Rent Hikes, Surging Evictions in Miami-Dade

A rally of tenants and care workers at risk of losing their homes due to rising rent brought their demands straight to Miami-Dade County lawmakers.

Rent in Miami-Dade has gone up as much as 65%, and since March 2020, over 20,000 evictions were filed in the county.

Miami has been ranked by multiple studies as the least affordable housing market in the country.

Florida has very little protection for renters, so the dozens who gathered in Miami on Tuesday hope lawmakers will pass a tenants' bill of rights to increase protections, increase notice periods of rent hikes, cap rental application fees, and extend anti-discrimination protections to domestic workers.

"It's so important that we work together," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at the rally. "We had a housing crisis before, and now we're No. 1 ... bad in the nation, for high housing costs, not keeping in pace with salaries. We have to do better."

The commission on Thursday will consider new legislation that will require landlords to give six days' notice over a hike in rent or eviction.