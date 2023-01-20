Tenants May Have to Vacate After Balconies Deemed Unsafe at Pembroke Pines Condo Complex

Tenants at a Pembroke Pines condominium complex received "unsafe building" notices on their front doors Thursday, and many of them may be forced to leave.

The notices were posted on 304 doors at the Heron Pond Condominium complex, according to an email from the property manager given to NBC 6.

The notice says the building or structure, in the opinion of the building official, is unsafe, and the building shall be vacated. Further down it reads that all balconies are unsafe.

"We need to find another place because obviously, this is not safe here,” Heron Pond tenant Miguel told NBC 6. "I have a baby on the way so it’s kind of frustrating, and I'm a little scared because we don't know what we're going to do now."

Miguel said if he and his wife have to leave, they have nowhere to go.

"I put it in the hands of God or something because there’s nothing I can do just waiting,” he said.

Miguel said they've dealt with safety issues for almost a year, and that management put up support beams outside his door to support the structure above.

"The cracks on the roof and balconies, they're getting worse and worse,” he said.

City officials gave property management 48 hours to provide a certified engineering report that supports allowing people to stay inside their homes until the repairs are complete. The 48-hour time limit expires Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the city of Pembroke Pines sent NBC 6 a statement saying that during the fire department's annual life safety inspection of the complex, "several structural deficiencies were noted."

"The Fire Marshal, in conjunction with the Chief Building Official and a Structural Engineer, deemed the balconies unsafe to occupy and notified the residents in person (door to door), by email, and by door postings," the statement read in part. "Property Management for Heron Pond has been given 48 hours to provide a Certified Engineering Report that supports allowing residents to remain in their occupancies until repairs are completed. We are working closely with all parties to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents."

Many like Miguel say there's a lot they don't know, but they know one thing, they don't feel safe.

"Every time we pass by we're scared that the roof is going to come down, so it's scary,” Miguel said.

NBC 6 reached out to the property manager late Friday night for comment.