Tennessee Woman Jailed in Broward, Accused of Organized Fraud

A 27-year-old Tennessee woman is accused of participating a statewide bank fraud scheme that was run from inside a federal prison in central Florida, court records revealed.

Angelica Perry is the third person arrested in the case. She was booked into the Broward County Jail Monday and charged with obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

At her first court appearance Tuesday, Perry said she was pregnant and planned to get a lawyer to be released from jail because she’s innocent.

“I don’t really know much about the case, I’m sorry,” she said. “I was just picked up in Tennessee and brought here.”

Alleged co-conspirator Roxanne M. Wilmath, 33, was arrested June 10 in Naples on the same charge. She was booked in the Broward County Jail June 14 and was released on a $50,000 bond June 17, records show.

The case dates back to 2014 when Dwayne Tyree Harris recruited more than a dozen co-conspirators – including Perry -- to open bank accounts, deposit counterfeit checks, then withdraw cash from the accounts before the banks were any wiser, the FDLE said.

Seven financial institutions lost nearly $180,000.

Harris, 40, pleaded guilty to bank fraud, wire fraud, identity theft and related charges in 2018 and was sentenced to more than five years in Coleman federal prison northwest of Orlando, records show.

The scheme fell apart after a raid on an apartment at 530 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, September 2018.

Perry had rented the apartment, agents said.

Investigators found card embossing equipment and hundreds of counterfeit credit cards, debit cards, blank corporate checks, cellphones, and fake driver’s licenses with pictures of Perry, Wilmath, and Harris using other names, according to court records.

They also found notebook ledgers with personal and corporate information for identity theft, agents said.

Wilmath was charged in 2018 with helping Harris avoid imprisonment after his conviction by hiding out in Perry’s Fort Lauderdale apartment, the arrest report stated.

While in the Pinellas County Jail and Coleman prison, monitored recordings of phone calls and texts revealed Harris was still giving instructions to co-conspirators to keep the bank fraud scheme going, records showed.

Perry remains in the Broward County Jail on a $50,000 bond.