Tense exchanges at pro-Palestine rally in downtown Miami

Tensions flared amid pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators Friday in downtown Miami.

Hundreds showed up at a pro-Palestine rally in front of the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard to advocate for the rights of Palestinians, raise concerns about the ongoing humanitarian crisis, and call for peace.

"I'm here to demonstrate against the criminal Israeli regime who's killing innocent civilians in Gaza," one pro-Palestine demonstrator told NBC6.

Demonstrators who were shouting "free Palestine" described it as an open-air jail.

"What do you achieve by making this bombing campaign when people are in a big prison?" the pro-Palestine demonstrator said. "2.5 million people, they have no right to go, no right to come, no right to move, no inspiration, no education, no business, no money, everything is controlled by the Israelis, even if you are to breathe, you have to have permission."

Also at the scene were counter-demonstrations organized by supporters of Israel, denouncing the horrific slaughter of Israel, one week ago that sparked the war, and calling for the end of Hamas.

Emotions ran high for one man who told reporters a friend of his was killed last week.

"Imagine someone dropped down in a parachute and started killing you," he said.

A massive presence of Miami Police officers stayed at the scene even when the demonstrators dispersed. NBC6 saw at least four people who appeared to have been taken into custody.