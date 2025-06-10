Tension eases between Florida attorney general, Broward Sheriff over immigration comments

The tension between Florida's attorney general and the Broward Sheriff appears to have eased after the county's top cop clarified his comments about immigration enforcement not being a priority.

The issues began when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony spoke at a county commission meeting last week and let his views on his department's role in immigration matters be known.

"We have other priorities in this community that I'm focused on, and immigration is not one of them," Tony said. ""I don't care what country you're from, if you commit a crime in this country or commit a crime in this county, I'm coming for you. But what I refuse to do is take this notion that we need to be knocking on doors or arresting children or going into daycare centers or restaurants and taking and snatching people off these streets who have been paying taxes and contributing to this society in some positive form regardless of if they're a U.S. citizen or not. It's not within our purview, it's not within our responsibility and I won't participate in it."

The comments sparked a letter from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier asking Tony to clarify his remarks or face being possibly removed from office for not following Florida law, which requires local law enforcement to work with federal agencies including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tony sent back his own letter in response, telling Uthmeier he understands his responsibilities when it comes to immigration enforcement.

"It is BSO’s priority to address criminal activity within our community,” Tony said, "Including crimes by undocumented immigrants."

Uthmeier responded on X Tuesday, thanking Tony "for reversing course and committing to work with the state and ICE to enforce our immigration laws."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also spoke about immigration enforcement on Tuesday, not mentioning Tony by name but apparently referring to his initial comments.

"Occasionally you'll see like a sheriff pop off, like 'I'm not going to do it, I'm not going to do it.' Really? Trust me, you're going to follow the law or you'll be out of a job, that's what's gonna happen," DeSantis said.

Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller also weighed in on Tuesday, sticking up for Tony.

"I have no question that he will follow the law," Geller said. "The sheriff said that his priority is not arresting immigrants. That’s true but when he has signed agreements and he will follow the signed agreements that he has."

Geller added that he thinks Tony's initial comments may have been politicized.

"I've read the letters. I agree with what Sheriff Tony said which is he’s going to follow all Florida laws. He will do whatever is necessary to cooperate with ICE, but of course, his biggest priority is violent crime," Geller said.