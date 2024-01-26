Tequila-stealing woman pepper sprays Walgreens cashier in North Miami Beach

Police are searching for a woman who stole tequila from a Walgreens in North Miami Beach and was captured on surveillance pepper spraying a cashier.

North Miami Beach Police said the woman stole a Don Julio tequila bottle at the store located at 791 NE 167 Street.

Police said the woman, caught wearing a white shirt and light-colored pants, stole the bottle on Jan. 11 around 2:36 p.m.

An hour later, the suspect returned to look for her phone. Police records show she may have dropped her phone inside the store as she ran out.

The store manager denied having the phone, so the suspect headed for the exit and pepper sprayed the cashier on the way out.

Video surveillance shows the pepper spray cloud diffuse across the counter onto the cashier's face. The victim crouches and panics.

Two other victims are seen caught in the toxic cloud, including a 5-year-old.

The investigation revealed the store did have the phone and it's now in police custody. Police are also looking for a gray Nissan Altima the suspect fled in.

Call the city of North Miami Beach Police Department if you have any information.