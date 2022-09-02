Terror Takes Over as Halloween Horror Nights Starts Friday at Universal Orlando

For a record-breaking 43 straights days, fans of fright will get a chance to experience the thrills of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando.

The world's premier Halloween event starts Friday and runs through October 31st, brings some of the top names in horror and pop culture to 10 haunted houses and five scare zones in the theme park.

Some of the houses featured this year are inspired by the 1978 film 'Halloween' along with houses inspired by Dracula, the Wolf Man and international superstar The Weeknd.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as some nights are already sold out. For more information on Halloween Horror Nights, including how to purchase tickets, click on this link.