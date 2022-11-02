Tesla Driving at ‘High Rate of Speed' Before Fatal Fiery Crash in Stuart: FHP

A report released from the Florida Highway Patrol said the teenage driver of a Tesla involved in a fiery crash that killed four people in Martin County was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed."

George Meyer III, 18, and Emma Albritton, 19, were in the Tesla and pronounced dead at the scene of the October 18 crash in Stuart, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports.

The FHP report said the Tesla driven by Meyer was going south on U.S. 1 when it approached an intersection and collided with a minivan after troopers said the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed in the outside lane.

The Tesla struck a utility pole and overturned, bursting into flames and killing both Meyer and Albritton. The two people inside the minivan, 70-year-old Thomas Trowbridge and his 73-year-old wife Deborah, also died in the crash.