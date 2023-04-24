Tesla Heavily Damaged in Fire at Fort Lauderdale Dealership

An investigation was underway after a Tesla caught fire at a dealership in Fort Lauderdale Monday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the Tesla dealership property in the 2700 block of North Federal Highway just after 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, one Tesla was engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to an adjacent Tesla, officials said.

"I heard a big boom and saw flames coming out of the Tesla dealership," witness Kassandra Mitchell said.

Crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire, but the Tesla that caught fire suffered heavy damage.

The other Tesla suffered body damage only, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Crews were at the scene cooling the battery pack of the Tesla that caught fire, officials said.

They added that the Tesla had been in for service and is not a new vehicle owned by the dealership.

Officials also said they couldn't confirm whether the recent flooding had any connection to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.