Tesla Security Camera Captures Miami-Dade Thief in the Act in HD

An alleged thief is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of valuables from a Tesla at a shopping center on Bird Road all while the vehicle's security cameras were rolling.

Dariel Fernandez is the owner of the Tesla, he says he went to the shopping center in Miami-Dade to buy soup for his sick father-in-law.

When he returned, he found his two cameras, tripod and charger were stolen from his car.

Luckily, Tesla's come equipped with three security cameras that record everything around the car.

"We saw everything! We saw the face of the guy. We saw when they open the passenger door," Fernandez says.

In total, he estimates around $2,000 worth of items were stolen.

The car's footage shows the thief opening the passenger door before coming back and wiping his fingerprints off with a napkin.

As he approaches the trunk, the rear camera clearly captures his face. A key piece of evidence for police.

Despite the crime, Fernandez was able to find some humor. He says the thief neglected to steal a few books that would have changed his life. Three copies of Robert T. Kiyosaki's "Rich Dad Poor Dad" were sitting in the front seat.

"He wouldn't understand what was in the book…[the book] has a very important message to anyone who wants to change their lives."

Fernandez says he has filed a report with Miami-Dade Police.