Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Begins at Marlins Park

Officials hope to get at least 300 members of South Florida’s elderly population tested a day during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at a new site that opened Wednesday at Marlins Park.

Chopper 6 was over the stadium in Little Havana, where crowds lined up long before doctors began performing the tests. The site is by appointment only and patients must be 65 years and older with symptoms of the coronavirus to get tested.

Cars entered at Northwest 16th Avenue and 4th Street as Florida National Guard members screened patients and took their information before giving the test. County officials said returned results will take three to seven days.

Marlins Park became the third government-run testing site in South Florida, joining C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said they are working to set up more testing sites after more testing kits arrive, looking at sites in South Miami-Dade and West Kendall.

To make an appointment, call 305-499-8767. If you cannot drive but meet the requirements and live in the city of Miami, the city’s fire department will come to your house by calling 305-960-5050.

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and plans on operating at least until Saturday.