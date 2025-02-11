Texas man and woman arrested in major fentanyl trafficking bust in South Florida

A man and woman from Texas were arrested after authorities received a tip that they were transporting 30,000 fentanyl pills to Miami, officials said.

Jose Luis Martinez, 27, and Valeria Nohemi Villicana, 26, are facing charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office and the FBI began an investigation after they received a tip from a confidential informant last April that a man and woman were transporting 30,000 fentanyl pills from Texas to Miami.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Luis Martinez and Valeria Nohemi Villicana

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as Martinez and Villicana, who are from Houston, and learned they'd arrived in Fort Lauderdale and were staying at a hotel near the airport, an arrest report said.

An undercover detective arranged a sale with Villicana and when she and Martinez arrived with the fentanyl pills, they were taken into custody, the report said.

Inside their backpack were five bags containing 3,402G of blue fentanyl pills, the report said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Fentanyl seized during the arrests of Jose Luis Martinez and Valeria Nohemi Villicana

"After several months of hard work and dedication put forth by our detectives and federal partners, the case is now closed and both subjects have been charged accordingly," the sheriff's office said in a statement Tuesday.