Texas Sheriff Opens Investigation Into DeSantis' Transport of Migrants to Martha's Vineyard

A Texas County Sheriff announced Monday that his office was opening an investigation into the transportation of two planes filled with migrants that were sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement Monday his office will investigate if a crime took place when 48 migrants from Venezuela were "lured, under false pretenses into staying at a hotel for a couple of days, at a point they were shuttled to an airplane where they were flown to Florida and then to Martha's Vineyard under false pretenses."

Salazar said another Venezuelan migrant was paid "what we would call a bird dog fee" to recruit the migrants.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Records showed the two charter jets flew from San Antonio, Texas to Crestview, Florida Wednesday morning. Both landed in Martha's Vineyard shortly after 3 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis too credit for the flights to the upscale island enclave, while Democrats denounced his actions. DeSantis' communications director Taryn Fenske Wednesday said the move was part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

The migrants said they were told they were going to Boston, and an immigration attorney said the migrants had "no idea of where they were going or where they were."

DeSantis said Friday that migrants "intended to come to Florida" and going to Martha's Vineyard was "all voluntary." He did not address the migrants' claims that they were told they were going to Boston, which is 90 miles away.

“Immigrants have been more than willing to leave Bexar County after being abandoned, homeless, and ‘left to fend for themselves.’" said DeSantis' Communications Director, Taryn Fenske said Wednesday. "Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected. Unless the MA national guard has abandoned these individuals, they have been provided accommodations, sustenance, clothing and more options to succeed following their unfair enticement into the United States, unlike the 53 immigrants who died in a truck found abandoned in Bexar County this June.”

Meanwhile, Tallahassee Democrats are insisting Governor Ron DeSantis was out of line, legally, by sending the group of migrants from Texas to Massachusetts.

Tallahassee Democrats are now questioning the legality of the Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to transport undocumented immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

On Monday, House Democrats sent a letter to Republican leadership, asking them to instruct the governor to stop using tax dollars to fly migrants around the country, especially when they have no connection to Florida.

The state budget designates $12 million for transportation of undocumented immigrants.

It says the item is specifically designed to "implement a program to facilitate the transportation of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law."

Democrats say the group of migrants, mostly from Venezuela, is not unauthorized, insisting they’re in America legally, going through the immigration process.

“By all accounts, and everything that we have learned, these are folks who are seeking asylum from persecution in Venezuela,” said Tampa State Representative Fentrice Driskell.

The Governor’s office is refusing to answer specific questions, like what is the state’s connection to the matter, also questioning the purpose of a payment of more than $600,000 Florida tax dollars to a charter an airline company.

Governor Desantis has been loud In his criticism of the Biden Administration, saying it’s failing on boarder security.

“The legislature gave me $12 million, we are going to spend every penny of that to make sure that we are protecting the people of the state of Florida,” Governor Desantis said at a recent news conference.

The migrants have become the focus of a political fight.

Last week, after landing in Martha’s Vineyard, they were taken to a military base near Cape Cod, a shelter as they navigate the immigration process.

“You wonder what Governor DeSantis‘s strategy was here,” said NBC6 News Political Analyst Carlos Curbelo.

“Did he overreach, or is this the type of fight with the left he relishes, he wants to draw attention to the issue of illegal immigration.”