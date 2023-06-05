Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges over DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

A Texas sheriff’s office announced Monday it has recommended criminal charges over the two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year.

Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, said at this time they are not naming suspects. It’s not clear whether the district attorney will pursue the charges, which include misdemeanor and felony counts of unlawful restraint, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 49 Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio last year said they were told they were going to Boston. An attorney who met with several migrants said they “had no idea of where they were going or where they were.”

The news comes as the state of Florida picked up asylum-seekers on the Texas border Monday and took them by private jet to California’s capital city Sacramento at taxpayer expense for the second time in four days, California officials said.

The move prompted allegations that the migrants were misled and catching shelters and aid workers by surprise.

California officials were investigating, and Gov. Gavin Newsom lashed out at DeSantis and suggested the state could pursue kidnapping charges.