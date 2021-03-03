Texas Woman's Body Found After She Went Missing While Diving Wreck Off Key West

The body of a Texas woman who went missing on Tuesday while scuba diving in the Florida Keys has been found, officials said.

Jordan Jay Fisher, 50, of Rockport, Texas, had been diving the Vandenberg wreck off of Key West with her husband, two other people and a dive master, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said her body was found not far from the wreck Wednesday morning by divers, following a search that included the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials.

Her remains were taken by the Coast Guard to their Key West station.

Autopsy results are pending but foul play is not expected to be a factor in her death, officials said.

The sheriff's office said Fisher's group had been on the boat Emerald See. The dive master signaled for everyone to surface, but the group lost sight of Fisher while returning to the mooring line, the sheriff's office said. The dive master told investigators he made several searches around the wreck until he was short on air.