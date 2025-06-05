Newly released text messages between a Hungarian national, accused of the murders of two elderly and disabled men, and one of the victims are shedding light on the criminal case.

The messages show that the suspect, 26-year-old Zsolt Zsolyomi, and 66-year-old Carlos Villaquiran had a close relationship, according to investigators. But toward the end of their contact, the victim started growing suspicious of a man he considered his friend.

Zsolyomi was arrested last month in connection with the two murders after Miami Police said it appeared he was targeting the elderly, gay community.

Detectives said previously that Zsolyomi went by the fictitious name "Thomas," and that he and the victim were in an intimate relationship. They found text conversations, pictures of the two together, and doorbell camera footage of the pair entering and leaving the victim's Miami Beach apartment.

The messages start in early Sept. 2024.

Zsolyomi and Villaquiran appear to be friendly with each other, and at one point the victim calls Zsolyomi his “Ungarian Queen."

The two often made plans to meet, and Villaquiran would even buy the suspect food, messages show.

The texts go on for days, but in early October, the tone started to change.

On Oct. 8, Villaquiran asked: “Why did you lie to me again?”

He received no response.

It was on Nov. 21, 2024 that police found Villaquiran's body in the bathtub of his Miami Beach apartment. The medical examiner ruled that he had been strangled.

A couple of weeks before Villaquiran was found dead, the texts show he had discovered Zsolyomi’s real name, his previous arrest for strong arm robbery, and the victim had even sent Zsolyomi a text calling him "money hungry" and saying "you going to jail."

Then, in January 2025, 71-year-old Rodolfo Fernandez de Velasco, was found dead in Little Havana, with both front seat belts tied around his neck.

Police said it appeared the victim had been strangled and then a crash was staged to cover up the murder.

According to the warrant, surveillance cameras nearby captured the vehicle crashing into a fence and a man jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing the area.

Detectives later matched fingerprints from the vehicle to Zsolyomi.

Zsolt Zsolyomi, 25, is accused of murdering two men, including one he was in an intimate relationship with, police say.

A month later, Zsolyomi spoke extensively with police, including telling them where he liked to go out on South Beach.

"Sometimes I’m gay... I like the Palace club a lot," he can be heard telling officers.

They respond that it's "always busy, it’s always packed."

Zsolyomi replies, "And there’s a lot of good gay," and laughs.

Miami police said it appeared Zsolyomi was targeting the elderly, gay community.

"This fella is a really bad guy. He is the epitome of evil. He hunts his prey. He’s patient with his prey, and then he kills them," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said at a news conference in February. “There’s no doubt in my mind, had he not been caught, he would’ve done this again and again and again."

State attorneys filed two counts of second-degree murder and one count of grand theft of a vehicle against Zsolyomi, who remains in jail without bond. A trial hearing has been set for July 7.