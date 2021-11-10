Thank You, Veterans: Honoring Those in South Florida Who Served

13 photos
1/13
Francesco Hajun
Howard Spielman was drafted to the Vietnam War
2/13
Wesley Smith
Wesley Smith, Vietnam Combat Veteran, Alpha Company, 2nd Battlion, 27th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division.
3/13
Zeena Dcosta Agarwal
Francisco Loynaz, Navy veteran
4/13
Rosa Aquino-Negron
Christopher Negron served in the Iraq War
5/13
Peter J Pavelic
Martin Thomas Pavelic as part of the 440th Squadron Engineering Section of the Army Air Corp. Here he is in 1944 displaying his characteristic chin dimple.
6/13
Sherah Benton
Raul Benton, USMC Veteran
7/13
Camilo Munevar
Camilo Munevar, served USAF Nov 1978 to Nov 1998
8/13
Cleavandor Wright
Cleavandor Wright, Military Army Veteran (18 Nov 1997 – 30 Nov 2016)
9/13
Jana Jaffe
Julia Treiber, Served 1st Gulf War 1990-1991, Active Army 1988-1992
10/13
Lourdes Toñarely
Jose Toñarely (Tito), Vietnam War Veteran
11/13
George Pinilla
Petty Officer First Class Dennis Pinilla
12/13
Ed Degelsmith served 1971-1991
13/13
George Pinilla, USMC

