Thank You, Veterans: Honoring Those in South Florida Who Served

13 photos 1/13 Francesco Hajun Howard Spielman was drafted to the Vietnam War 2/13 Wesley Smith Wesley Smith, Vietnam Combat Veteran, Alpha Company, 2nd Battlion, 27th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division. 3/13 Zeena Dcosta Agarwal Francisco Loynaz, Navy veteran 4/13 Rosa Aquino-Negron Christopher Negron served in the Iraq War 5/13 Peter J Pavelic Martin Thomas Pavelic as part of the 440th Squadron Engineering Section of the Army Air Corp. Here he is in 1944 displaying his characteristic chin dimple. 6/13 Sherah Benton Raul Benton, USMC Veteran 7/13 Camilo Munevar Camilo Munevar, served USAF Nov 1978 to Nov 1998 8/13 Cleavandor Wright Cleavandor Wright, Military Army Veteran (18 Nov 1997 – 30 Nov 2016) 9/13 Jana Jaffe Julia Treiber, Served 1st Gulf War 1990-1991, Active Army 1988-1992 10/13 Lourdes Toñarely Jose Toñarely (Tito), Vietnam War Veteran 11/13 George Pinilla Petty Officer First Class Dennis Pinilla 12/13 Ed Degelsmith served 1971-1991 13/13 George Pinilla, USMC

More Photo Galleries