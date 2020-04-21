Thank You! Your ‘Messages of Gratitude’ for Frontline Heroes

While the coronavirus pandemic has upended life for nearly everyone, healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers have had to face more risks than most. NBC 6 would like to join the local South Florida community in thanking those who are providing essential services during this time.
These are your messages of gratitude for South Florida's frontline heroes:
Eileen Snider
Team Jedis
Monica Olivares
This is my grandson Carlo who created this message with chalk with the help of his mom Gaby Watson.
Xiomara Hermida
Thank you first responder and 1st year registered nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital for your services. Never complains but wants everyone to stay home.
Linda Brown
This morning surprised postal worker w coffee and donuts random act of kindness keep it flowing
Jayda Knight
HI,Saw your “Give Thanks to first responders and essential workers” campaign and wanted to email this artwork I did for them. Please see attached images.Thanks,Jayda Knight@flyingknight
Liz Del Carmen
My brother and his wife adopted a dog recently. If we need more pictures for our gratitude segment.. since we’ve done covid pet adoption stories. I think the masks are a nice touch. — Elizabeth Del CarmenP:
Lauren Berger
Hi there, South Florida-based Tropical Financial Credit Union teamed up with other corporate partners and a local nonprofit to buy meals for more than 270 health care workers at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines, Florida who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19. The group worked with Exquisite Catering by Robert which delivered fresh, individually prepared pasta dishes for two different shifts of medical workers as a way to say �Thank you� for all they are doing. The nurses, therapists and staff thanked the credit union right back with some homemade signs demonstrating their gratitude. The Dellenbach Foundation and agents from the Weston office of One Sotheby�s International Realty also pitched in to help underwrite the cost of the meals. Pictures are attached, if you have any questions let me know. Best, Lauren
Kathy Saunders
HOPE FOR ALL!
Alana Gissen
Hello, Hoping this email finds you well.My name is Alana Gissen, I am a clinical psychotherapist and for fun I am an amateur photographer. Usually, you would find me taking photos of sunrises and sunsets in Miami. But while on my way to my sunrise one morning, I saw some essential workers cleaning up our neighborhood streets and I decided during our present crisis and I wanted to recognize those “essential workers” in South Florida that our often not seen or recognized for the essential work that they are doing daily. I wanted to give them their moment to shine, be recognized by name and be appreciated. Wanted them to know we are grateful and blessed to have them in our community and especially during this time. This is Jeremy ….This is Luis….This is Roseline…This is Richardson, Mercedes, Jero and Ulieses…This is Chef Lawrence and Thandi…This is Angel and DayanThis is Luis Please let me know if you use my photos so I can let them know. Thanks so much !!!!Alana Gissen, LCSW
Alana Gissen
Alana Gissen
Alana Gissen
Alana Gissen
Alana Gissen
Alana Gissen
