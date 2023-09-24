The 2023 hurricane season continues to produce storms at an exceptional pace

This formation tied 2005 for the third-most named storms through September 23 on record. Only the 2020 and 2021 produced more storms at this point in the season.



As of Sunday afternoon, Tropical Storm Philippe is positioned in the central Atlantic with 50 mph winds.

The system will gradually turn to the north and avoid any land impacts, namely the Lesser Antilles and Bermuda.

Prior to Philippe’s development, Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall Saturday morning near Emerald Isle, NC. This system, a strong system with 70 mph winds, marched quickly through North Carolina and Virginia before dissipating late Saturday night.

Behind Philip in the eastern Atlantic, a small area of low pressure may have an opportunity for gradual development in the week ahead. The National Hurricane Center gives this entity a 60% chance for development over the next seven days.

There are no threats to South Florida at this time.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30.