Everything You Need to Know About Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Host for 2026 World Cup

South Florida's passionate and lively soccer fans are reveling in the reality of Miami being chosen as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Crowds will take to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to display their excitement, where they will likely do so loud and proud.

Since it's inauguration in 1987, it seems as though the stadium, which is now named the Hard Rock Stadium, has been preparing for this historic occasion.

The facility, originally known as Joe Robbie Stadium after the former Miami Dolphins owner, was never intended to be limited to just one sport.

In fact, the stadium was designed to accommodate both baseball and soccer, a characteristic that made the venue home to both the Dolphins and Miami Marlins.

The stadium just missed the opportunity to host the 1994 World Cup due to schedule conflicts with the Marlins' schedule.

After many complaints from players and fans about poor conditions and comfortability, the Marlins eventually left the stadium in 1993 to build a home of their own.

Many propose that this was the inspiration behind the years-long effort of renovations, refurbishments, endorsements, and venue name changes.

Sixteen venues across North America will host games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The biggest of these efforts, however, began in January 2015 with a $350 million project turning the stadium from your average ballpark to the home of luxury, lavishness, and state-of-the-art technology.

Since the completion of the Hard Rock Stadium's renovations, the venue has hosted World Cup trainings, boxing events, and concerts including the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival.

From hosting high-profile sporting events, including Super Bowl LIV and Formula 1 race, to major renovations, the stadium has created the capability and reputation to accommodate the world-renowned World Cup in both size and notoriety.

While fans are expected to travel from all corners of the globe to attend the game in Miami, they will likely be met with an overwhelming community of adoring (and oftentimes hysterical) locals for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.