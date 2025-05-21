Let's be honest: the rides aren't the only reason you may want to visit Universal Epic Universe.

Checking out all the attractions at Florida's newest, largest theme park can really work up an appetite. Lucky for you, Epic Universe is taking theme park food to the next level with 30 themed restaurants across the five worlds.

But you probably can't try everything—at least not in one visit. So where do you start?

Here are our 6 must-try eats.

PB&J – Pork, Bacon, and Jam – at Hooligan's Grog and Gruel

Inside How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk is where you’ll find this Viking-inspired twist on an old time favorite. Enjoy BBQ harissa pulled pork, candied bacon and a touch of peanut jam served on top of creamy mac and cheese inside a savory bread cone.

Pro tip: Make sure to wash it down with a cup of Yaknog!

The pizza at Pizza Moon

You’ll be saying, "That’s amore!" when you try the big pizza pie at Pizza Moon in Celestial Park. Visitors are calling this some of the best theme park pizza ever.

There are eight specialty pizza pies to choose from, including vegetarian options, featuring toppings like crunchy BBQ potato chips, wild mushrooms and hot honey, not to mention one pie with an ube crust.

You really can’t go wrong with any of the choices.

Luigi Burger at Toadstool Cafe

Next stop is the Super Nintendo World for some Mario Brothers inspired treats.

This burger will have you jumping for joy: a pesto grilled chicken sandwich topped with swiss cheese, green peppers and spinach inside a special brioche bun–with a Luigi hat on top.

Bonus: If you’re really hungry, take on the Bowser’s Fireball Challenge. This is a one pound meatball with a side of hot sauce for those brave enough to crank up the heat.

DK Crush Float with Mug Tropical Banana Flavor at The Bubbly Barrel

You can’t go to Super Nintendo World without trying the DK Crush Float in Donkey Kong Country! Not only do you get to enjoy this tropical treat, a banana and pineapple soft serve soda, but you also get to keep a barrel mug to take home with you as a souvenir.

Butterbeer Crepe at Café L’air De La Sirène

Now, wave your magic wand to transport over to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – The Ministry of Magic for a fan favorite: butterbeer!

While the cold and frozen versions, and the ice cream and fudge, are beloved classics, now you can try a butterbeer crepe at this authentic, French wizarding café.

The crepe is "filled with a delicious shortbread cookie butter Bavarian cream, Butterbeer cream and topped with fresh strawberries, Butterbeer drizzle and a Butterbeer shortbread cookie," the Epic Universe website says.

"Blood" Orange Chicken Sandwich at Das Stakahaus

Last but certainly not least, when you find yourself in Dark Universe, make sure to swing by this old inn and dining hall to sink your teeth into the this chicken sandwich.

In between a black bun, find flash fried marinated chicken breast, blood orange sauce, pickles and a familiar slaw.

FYI: For meat lovers who don't want to miss out on that dark aesthetic, the Das Burger is also served on the black bun.

Bonus: Brûlée Hawaiian Mango Bread at The Oak & Star Tavern

OK, now this takes corn bread to a whole new level. This breakfast platter features mango bread, pineapple, strawberry, whipped cream, toasted coconut with scrambled eggs and bacon.

Bon appétit!