THE 6IX: Major Mail Theft Strikes Local Neighborhood, Several Local Olympians Ready to Delayed Games

It’s Thursday, April 15th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A family is calling for justice after a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend in Homestead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Loved ones say Jeffrey Jay Sejour was helping with groceries Sunday night when the car hit him in his neighborhood in the 1400 block of East Mowry Drive. Police have not arrested or charged the driver. Sejour's death was ruled an accident, according to the county's medical examiner. Homestead Police have not released any information about the incident and did not return requests for comments and details. To hear his mother’s emotional pleas for justice, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Jamie Guirola.

No. 2 - For anyone affected by the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Broward Health is encouraging community members to call 954-756-6500 to register for COVID vaccination appointments.

Many of which are available same day and throughout the week. Guests can also click here and fill out the online request form. Broward Health’s vaccination sites have virtually no wait time, as patients are typically in and out in 45 minutes, including observation.

No. 3 - Newly released dashcam video shows a short chase that ended in a crash last week in northeast Miami-Dade.

The chase happened just after 8:30 p.m. April 9 on Interstate 95 south near Ives Dairy Road. In footage released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol, state troopers make what looks like any other traffic stop -- the trooper approaches the vehicle and makes contact with the driver, 19-year-old Leonardo Raxach. The arrest documents say that the trooper told him he would be searching the vehicle after Raxach appeared nervous during the traffic stop and couldn’t make eye contact with the trooper who was questioning him.

No. 4 - Dixie Dent says she expected working for Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Martin Zilber was going to be a challenge, one she welcomed. But within weeks of being hired as his judicial assistant, she told NBC 6 Investigators, she sensed the judge was acting inappropriately.

Over the next 18 months, she would later tell the state Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC), she witnessed him not showing up for work, requiring her and a bailiff to do personal tasks and endure what she said was a rant from the judge after she informed him she was pregnant. In the end, the JQC found probable cause to support most of her allegations and Zilber last week entered into a stipulation where he admitted his behavior was “intemperate, inappropriate and damaged the public’s perception of the judiciary.” To hear why Dent says the judge should be off the bench entirely, click here for the story from NBC 6 investigator Tony Pipitone.

No. 5 - Police say thieves struck in the middle of the night at an apartment complex in Cutler Bay, smashing into a multiple mail box enclosure early Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Police officials said they recovered more than 100 pieces of stolen mail and packages, and one of the suspects is facing federal mail theft charges. A witness who did not want to be identified said they saw the crime as it happened at the complex on Southwest 224th Street. The United States Postal Inspection Service said the target of the thieves might have been federal stimulus checks. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Ari Odzer.

No. 6 - Good things come to those who wait. After a one-year delay, the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics has officially begun as Wednesday marks 100 days to go until the opening ceremony.

Olympians like swimmer Katie Ledecky and water polo goalie and Miami native Ashleigh Johnson say they are revving up as the momentum is building. The hype is real as the International Olympic Committee added new sports to the program this year, including karate, skateboarding, surfing, sports climbing and the return of baseball and softball. The COVID-19 crisis will make the Olympics look quite different in 2021, but their essence remains the same. International tourists are banned from visiting Japan during the games as a safety precaution. To hear why local athletes are excited about this year’s games, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia.