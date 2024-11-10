The Anne Frank Exhibition in Dania Beach gives glimpse into life in hiding during Holocaust

The Holocaust Documentation and Education Center is opening a new exhibit in Dania Beach.

The Anne Frank Exhibition gives a glimpse into life in hiding during the Holocaust.

Anne Frank and her family hid in what is now known as the “Secret Annex.”

Organizers told NBC6 that the Anne Frank Exhibition features a model of the “Secret Annex,” offering a unique opportunity to step into Anne’s world.

The living area was hidden behind a bookcase and experts said it was no more than 480 square feet. That's where Anne Frank documented her life story in hiding in a diary.

The exhibit's grand opening came during the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” when Nazi’s terrorized the Jewish people throughout the street of Germany and Austria, destroying their homes, synagogues and businesses.