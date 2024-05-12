‘The beach is crazy': Man dead after shooting at a Miami Beach club

A shooting at a Miami Beach club left a man dead early Sunday morning.

Around 2:29 a.m. Miami Police responded to a shooting at 1532 Washington Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Officers immediately began the CPR process until Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived," said Miami Beach Police spokesperson, Officer Christopher Bess.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 cameras caught the aftermath of the shooting. Police had placed yellow tape on the street and on the entrance of the club. A Miami Beach Crime Scene unit van could be seen on scene.

According to witnesses, a man shot an Exchange South Beach bouncer. This information has not been confirmed by police.

"We heard some shots and that was it... People started running," said Levi Fuller, who happened to be at the scene when the shooting happened. "Some said it was a promoter."

"The beach is crazy," said Fuller. "Too much trouble on the beach."

"This is America," said one of the witnesses to NBC6 after recalling the incident.

NBC6 has reached out to Exchange South Beach for a statement regarding the shooting.

At this time, no information has been released on a possible suspect or reason for the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.