The best moments so far of Lionel Messi's presentation with Inter Miami

The arrival of whom many consider the G.O.A.T. of the most popular sport in the world is finally here and these are the highlights so far of the historic event.

By Nicolas Garcia

Lionel Messi will finally don the Inter Miami jersey as he was formally introduced by the Major League Soccer team on Sunday.

MESSI IS IN THE BUILDING

BRACE YOURSELVES! The man everyone has been waiting for has arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium ahead of his big unveiling:

As we've typical seen since his arrival to South Florida, Messi is joined by his wife Antonella and his three kids Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

GATES ARE OPEN

After a brief weather delay, the team finally opened the gates and the celebration has begun

Music is loud, fans are cheering and we're just moments away from the big announcement.

BUSQUETS JOINS MESSI

Inter Miami also introduced Sergio Busquets, who previously played with Messi for FC Barcelona and has agreed to deals with the MLS franchise.

MESSI AND BECKHAM UNITE

We also had a very special moment between David Beckham and Lionel Messi ahead of the big presentation.

THE CONCERT

While all eyes were on Messi's imminent presentation, the MLS side organized an evening of special entertainment featuring a concert by Camilo and Osuna for all those that decided to weather the storm and lightning strikes.

