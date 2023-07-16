The best moments so far of Lionel Messi's presentation with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will finally don the Inter Miami jersey as he was formally introduced by the Major League Soccer team on Sunday.

MESSI IS IN THE BUILDING

BRACE YOURSELVES! The man everyone has been waiting for has arrived at the DRV PNK Stadium ahead of his big unveiling:

As we've typical seen since his arrival to South Florida, Messi is joined by his wife Antonella and his three kids Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

GATES ARE OPEN

After a brief weather delay, the team finally opened the gates and the celebration has begun

Music is loud, fans are cheering and we're just moments away from the big announcement.

Gates are now open, show set to start at 8PM ET! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/kXzhRVN6Pc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

BUSQUETS JOINS MESSI

Inter Miami also introduced Sergio Busquets, who previously played with Messi for FC Barcelona and has agreed to deals with the MLS franchise.

Bienvenido BUSÍ 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ikp762vhTE — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

MESSI AND BECKHAM UNITE

We also had a very special moment between David Beckham and Lionel Messi ahead of the big presentation.

✨ Libertad para soñar ✨ pic.twitter.com/76PSDLcoK0 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 16, 2023

THE CONCERT

While all eyes were on Messi's imminent presentation, the MLS side organized an evening of special entertainment featuring a concert by Camilo and Osuna for all those that decided to weather the storm and lightning strikes.