The best places to live in the U.S.? Florida makes the cut with 4 spots in the top 100

Livability announced their annual list of the top 100 cities to live in the U.S. today for 2023, and four local spots hit the charts.

This list focuses on highlighting small and mid-sized cities that offer a high quality of life, affordability, and various opportunities for individuals and families. It aims to showcase cities that are often overlooked in favor of larger metropolitan areas.

Amongst the top 50, the list featured St. Petersburg, Alafaya in Central Florida, and Fort Lauderdale. Orlando landed at No. 92.

The selection process involved evaluating nearly 100 data points and utilizing an algorithm that considers factors such as livability, economic opportunities, and cost of living.

It only considers destinations with populations between 75,000 and 500,000 and emphasizes affordability; excluding those with a median home value over $500,000.

Miami didn't qualify to make the list. According to Redfin, Miami holds a median home value of $588,000 per month.

Miami's cost of living is 21% higher than the national average, according to a reference from Payscale Software, and it has a $50,000 earnings minimum needed to maintain current standards of living.

Livability topped Fort Lauderdale at No. 47 on the list. The "ultimate coastal paradise" was praised for its low taxes, relatively affordable housing, and all kinds of free and low-cost fun.

The median household income stands at $70,948, and the absence of an income tax in Florida enables residents to maximize the value of their earnings.

St. Petersburg landed at No. 44 on the list for its artsy culture, endless sunny days and praiseworthy inclusivity. The city holds a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipality Equality Index

Nicknamed the “Sunshine City,” this Florida gem is sunny 361 days a year, and holds a Guinness World Record for the most consecutive days of sunshine.

Alafaya's unincorporated community was ranked at No. 46. The on-growing city is one of the best places to live in the U.S. for its access to excellent public schools (and 30 minute drives to Orlando's theme parks).

Home to the happiest place on Earth, its no surprise Livability's list saved a spot for Orlando. Its diverse community, world-class theme parks, excellent health care and lively downtown areas put the city on the radar.