‘The car is on fire': 911 calls capture frantic aftermath of deadly Pompano Beach crash

Newly released 911 calls captured the frantic pleas for help after a rollover crash in Pompano Beach killed two teenagers and sent three other teens to the hospital.

According to officials, the fatal crash happened on Friday, at around 7:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West Copans Road.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Mercedes Benz CLA 250, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was traveling westbound on West Copans Road approaching Leisure Boulevard.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher there was a bad accident.

"It's across the street from the cemetery off of Copans Road, it's Copans Road and Leisure Boulevard, people are running to the car," the caller said. "The car is on fire, the car is on fire."

The caller told the dispatcher that there were three cars involved in the crash.

"It's three vehicles, two black SUVs and the other car was a smaller car, it was a a black car," she said.

Another caller told a dispatcher that he heard a loud crash while he was walking his dog.

"I just heard a real loud crash, I'm going there now, I live on the other side of the wall," the man said.

The caller described the condition of the Mercedes after it crashed.

"It's a black Mercedes Benz, it's completely flipped over on its side, the front of the car is on fire," he said.

Several other callers told the dispatcher that they saw a car on fire after it rolled over.

The two teens that were killed in the crash were identified as 17-year-old Richard Grable III, who died on Sunday and Jayden Vico, the driver of the Mercedes.

Three other teens, including Aidan Finke and Thomas Browns, remain in the hospital.

Browns' friend told NBC6 that his condition is improving rapidly. He suffered from a collapsed lung and a broken leg.

A source told NBC6 that some of the students went to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.