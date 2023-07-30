The Fort Lauderdale Track Club is racing into the Junior Olympics

Every year thousands of young athletes from across the country go head-to-head in the Amateur Athletic Union Games, but this year is extra special for a Broward County mother who is cheering on the track club after three of her children qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic games.

Jeaniko, 14, Jeaniva, 7, and Najay, 12, are celebrating big wins on the track as they gear up to head north for the bigger prize, a win at the AAU meet.

The AAU Junior Olympics is the largest youth amateur multisport event in the country with age groups that range from 8 to 18 years old.

The trio of siblings will race and represent the Fort Lauderdale Track Club, and are hoping to bring home the gold in Des Moine, Iowa.

“For me it's really an emotional moment because I spent most of my time in an orphanage and in foster care, so a lot of these things I didn’t get to do, but wanted to do,” said mother Doddy Greene, “The fact that they love to do it and I'm not forcing them to do it is just amazing, it’s amazing the gifts they have!"

Greene did however emphasize the financial strain of the competition, with three kids qualifying and has been raising money to offset the costs.

The 57th AAU Junior Olympic Games features 11 different sports including the largest event, Track and Field, which wraps up at Drake Stadium on Aug 5.

To learn more about the Fort Lauderdale Track Club and click here: https://www.parks.fortlauderdale.gov/programs/recreation/athletics or call Ricardo Merisme at 954-802-2717.