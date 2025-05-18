The Hyundai Air and Sea Show is set to roll down to Miami Beach during Memorial weekend.

The “Greatest Show Above the Earth” starts on Saturday, May 24 and ends on Sunday, May 25, with some exciting events, which will be sure to please veterans and people of all ages.

The event will start daily at 12:00 p.m. and will be located between 11th street and 14th street on Ocean Drive.

During the the show, the skies will be filled with the country’s finest state-of-the-art military technology including Parachute teams, jet demonstrations, air and sea search and rescue exercises and much more.

The air events that are taking place include the following:

AIR EVENTS:

TIME: 12:00–4:30 p.m.

Demonstrations and Fly-bys:

⦁USAF F-35 Lightning ll

USAF F-15 Eagle

USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon

USAF A-10 Thunderbolt

USAF T-6’s

USAF B-52 Bomber

USAF B-1 Bomber

USAF B-2 Bomber

USAF Heritage Flight

USAF C-17 Global Master III

USAF C-130J Hercules

USAF KC-135 Stratotanker

USAF C-5 Galaxy

US ARMY AH-64 Apache Helicopter

US NAVY Legacy Flight

Team Demonstrations

⦁ U.S. ARMY Golden Knights Parachute Team

⦁ U.S. NAVY Leap Frogs Parachute Team

⦁ British Army Red Devils Parachute Regiment

⦁ USAF Honor Guard Drill Team

Precision Exercises

⦁ USAF 920th Combat Search & Rescue Demo

⦁ U.S. Army Special Operations Demo

⦁ USCG Air Sea Rescue Demo

⦁ U.S. Customs Border Protection Drug Interdiction Demo

The event will also feature the Florida Power and Light Display Village, just east of Lummus Park, which will have flight and navigation simulators, tactical training equipment, rifle range simulators and will even have a U.S. Army M1A2 Tank for families to enjoy

Several other "zones" next to the FPL Display Village include the following:

Kid Zone with rock climbing walls, bungee jump, bounce houses and slides.

Action Zone with Monster Energy motorcross exhibit and Go Ruck training course

Food court

Hyundai Hanger, which will have cars, a T-shirt promo and a sand sculpture

To see a full map of the events taking place at the FPL Display Village, click here.

For those who cannot attend the air and sea show, a livestream of the event will be available.