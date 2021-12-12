miracle on the mile

The Junior Orange Bowl Parade Held in Coral Gables

Come join the fun at the 73rd Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade in Coral Gables

The 73rd Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade made its return to the streets of Coral Gables on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The parade, titled "Miracle on the Mile: A Holiday Parade and Celebration,” was the founding event of the Junior Orange Bowl International Youth Festival. It featured floats, bands, performers and over 2,000 youth community group participants.

Thousands of children and young people took to the streets of Downtown Coral Gables in this celebration of youth and community.

Held every year on the second Sunday in December, the Junior Orange Bowl Parade is a 73-year South Florida tradition created with kids in mind — making it the perfect event for all families. 

Any type of unit was invited to participate, including marching bands, drum corps, community organization floats, walking units, motorized vehicles and mounted equestrian units.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 also joined in on the fun with a float.

