The Junior Orange Bowl Parade is Back in Coral Gables

The 73rd Annual Junior Orange Bowl Parade makes its return to the streets of Coral Gables on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The parade, titled "Miracle on the Mile: A Holiday Parade and Celebration,” is the founding event of the Junior Orange Bowl International Youth Festival. It will feature floats, bands, performers and over 2,000 youth community group participants.

Thousands of children and young people will take to the streets of Downtown Coral Gables in this celebration of youth and community.

Held every year on the second Sunday in December, the Junior Orange Bowl Parade is a 73-year South Florida tradition created with kids in mind — making it the perfect event for all families.

Any type of unit is invited to participate, including marching bands, drum corps, community organization floats, walking units, motorized vehicles and mounted equestrian units.