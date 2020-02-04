The Men and Women Behind Florida’s Civil Rights Movement

In honor of Black History Month, NBC 6 is celebrating the many men and women who championed civil rights throughout Florida!

Through Voices of the Civil Rights Movement, you can learn about the stories of those Floridians who paved the way for equality.

Here are some of those stories:

Arrested for Non-Violent Protesting

Civil rights activist Barbara Allen discusses her training to participate in civil rights protests and an altercation while protesting. To see the full story, click here.

A Firebombing Incident

Gail Blattenberger traveled to St. Augustine in 1965 to participate in a tutoring program to educate students in segregated schools. To see the full story, click here.

The Push for Equality Continues

Allie Braswell, President and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League shares his views on the continuing push for equality. To see the full story, click here.

50 Years Later, the Struggle Continues

Melanie Campbell, President and CEO of the National Coalition on black Civic Participation, discusses her involvement in the Civil Rights Movement and legacy of the March on Washington more than 50 years later. To see the full story, click here.

Protecting March Leaders

Civil Rights Activist Shed Dawson discusses the protests in St. Augustine, FL, "If Dr. King was marching or Andrew Young was marching, we'd all get up front and we'd be in that second row and so if anything should happen and they got attacked, they would fall down in the fetus position and then we would jump on top … to build, like, a pyramid around them to protect them from being hit." To see the full story, click here.

Protesting Segregation: Violent Confrontations

Civil Rights Protester J. Walter Hale attended Florida Normal and Industrial Memorial College in St. Augustine. To see the full story, click here.

The "Father" of St. Augustine's Civil Rights Movement

Considered to be the Father of the Civil Rights movement in St. Augustine, Florida, Dr. Robert Hayling discusses the fight for civil rights there and the violence that ensued, including high-powered rifle shots into his home, killing his dog. To see the full story, click here.

A Violent Episode in Northern Florida

In September 1963, Dr. Robert Hayling, "father" of the civil rights movement in St. Augustine, Fla., along with some activists, were caught spying on a Ku Klux Klan rally. To see the full story, click here.

Integrating the Monson Motor Lodge Pool in St. Augustine

Former S.C.L.C. student leader James S. Jackson shares his civil rights activities, including marching with Andrew Young in St. Augustine on the day he was beaten, integration of the Monson Motor Lodge Pool, attending the Selma March and getting arrested with Dr. Robert Hayling. To see the full story, click here.

A Confrontation with the Ku Klux Klan

St. Augustine, Fla., civil rights activist James Jackson discusses the creation of a local NAACP Youth Council, involvement in protests and his personal account of a confrontation with the Ku Klux Klan. To see the full story, click here.

Putting Your Life on the Line to Protest

Maude Burroughs Jackson, Civil Rights Activist discusses the civil rights movement, mass meetings and night protests in St. Augustine, Florida. To see the full story, click here.

Protesting for Equal Pay

Janie Young Price of St. Augustine, Florida, worked in a hospital as an RN. To see the full story, click here.

Hosting Dr. King

Janie Price grew up and came of age in segregated St. Augustine, FL. To see the full story, click here.

Kneel-Ins to Integrate Churches

Civil Rights Activist Barbara Vickers on racial tension and violence in St. Augustine, and kneel-in protests in an attempt to integrate white churches. To see the full story, click here.

Honoring the Foot Soldiers

Civil Rights Activist Barbara Vickers discusses the Foot Soldiers of the Civil Rights Movement and building a monument to honor them. To see the full story, click here.