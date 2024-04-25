The Messi Experience: An innovative multimedia journey into the Argentine soccer star

The arrival in Miami of world soccer star, Lionel Messi, continues to impact South Florida. Now, fans who wish to learn more about the footballer's life will be able to embark on "The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True", a multimedia and immersive journey into the Argentine's world.

The event begins its world tour in Miami, this Thursday, April 25, 2024. Tickets will be available for a limited time from Wednesday to Sunday.

According to the organizers and promoters of this experience, it is a captivating adventure through nine thematic installations, in which "each one will offer a different vision of Messi's world."

The installation captures key moments in his life, from his beginnings in Rosario, Argentina, where you can explore his childhood room, to winning the World Cup with Argentina.

“Every moment is meticulously recreated for visitors to experience firsthand.” They are interactive spaces, in which the organizers promise that you will be able to train like Messi in a field specially designed for him.

SELFIE WITH MESSI

For those looking for even more interaction, you can take a virtual selfie with Messi and chat with him thanks to the use of advanced Artificial Intelligence.

"I am delighted to be part of this project that allows my fans to discover my career, on and off the field," said Leo Messi, according to a press release shared by the event's promoters. "Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for football. This experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions that have shaped my career," said.

In total, there are nine interactive and digital experiences that include:

The World Cup victory celebration: Which begins in an open-top bus.

Visitors will be able to join the victory parade among millions of Argentine fans.

Messi's childhood home: Here, visitors will be able to enter Messi's house, where he lived his early years in the city of Rosario, Argentina.

Trip to Barcelona: You will feel the power of Camp Nou, the stadium of the FC Barcelona club since its inauguration in 1957 and see the bright lights of the city.

His triumphs and frustrations: In this interactive space, fans will be able to experience Messi's experiences at the beginning of his career and the frustrations that came with victory in other aspects of the Argentine star's life.

Interactive fan zone: In this area, people will be able to test their skills with the ball, learn tips and advice from Messi. Some may be selected to participate in Messi's Dream Team. Once chosen to be part of the team, captain Messi will come to life thanks to an avatar created by Hyperreal and will give fans an inspiring team talk in the locker room.

"We are very happy to be part of such an extraordinary experience," commented Andres Naftali and David Rosenfeld, co-founders of Primo Entertainment.

"Messi, as a living legend, is a perfect example of how all generations can overcome challenges and succeed," they said. "This immersive multimedia experience guarantees seventy-five minutes full of inspiration, interactivity and joy for everyone, and most importantly, unforgettable emotions."

"With this experience, we are honored to integrate immersive storytelling and interactive technologies to co-create a unique encounter between the public and the legend that is Messi," said Sakchin Bessette, co-founder and executive creative director of Moment Factory.

WHERE: “The Messi Experience: A Dream Come True” kicks off on Thursday, April 25, 2024, for a limited time at the Hangar at Regatta Harbor in Coconut Grove.

PRICE: Tickets start at $29.90 per child and $35.90 per adult. The event is open to the public from Wednesday to Sunday and lasts approximately 75 minutes.

For more information you can visit themessiexperience.com.