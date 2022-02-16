The Miami International Boat Show is Back With ‘Discover Boating'

The world’s largest boat show has returned to Miami.

Over one thousand exhibitors set up shop, both inside and outside of the Miami Beach Convention Center for the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

The exhibit hall opened up, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and party on the plaza at Pride Park.

“It brings everybody together. I think it’s really cool,” said Isabella Velasquez, a local youth singer who helped open the show. “Especially to see all these boats.”

As gates opened, water sports fanatics flocked inside to see everything from jet skis to speed boats and motors.

“It’s big,” said Rosalyn Creager, touring the show from out of town with her husband Mark. “A little overwhelmed at the size of it, so it’s going to be fun to explore and see if we can find a boat.”

The show drew in a mix of people, from locals to out-of-town visitors. The crowd is part of the reason officials call the boat show “the Super Bowl of boating."

Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez said the show is expected to generate more than 1 billion dollars into the local economy.

“Economic impacts will ripple through not just Miami Beach, but Miami-Dade County,” said Fernandez. “This means jobs in our local businesses, jobs in our hotels, jobs in our restaurants."

Discover Boating is a mega show, highlighting one of Florida’s biggest industries.

“It’s very nice, very big,” said John, visiting from Tampa. “I’m looking forward to going to other venues.”

The Discover Boating Miami international Boat show ends Sunday, February 20.