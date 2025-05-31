The most relaxing city in the U.S. is right here in Florida, report says

South Florida rules relaxation, many tourists would tell you–but according to one study, there’s another city in the Sunshine State that really takes the top spot.

The most relaxing places in the country are green, get lots of daylight hours and have lots to do, all factors taken into account by Sell My Timeshare Now, the company that commissioned the study.

“This list highlights some of the best locations to find your ideal vibe,” the company writes. “These cities stand out as top choices for unwinding and recharging.”

Let’s check out the data.

Tampa ranked most relaxing among top U.S. cities

Waiting is not relaxing, so we won’t delay the good news anymore: Tampa, Florida, was this report’s most relaxing city to visit.

“This is Florida’s third largest city and ranked highly thanks to it having the second highest number of daylight hours (on average, over 10 hours and 37 minutes), the ninth lowest number of crimes per 100,000 residents (5,584), and has the closest average temperature to 66 Fahrenheit at 70 degrees throughout the year,” the company writes.

However, the survey did take into account traffic congestion, which is where Tampa got docked a few points.

“While the city does have a higher-than average number of hours lost due to traffic congestion at 34, a walkability score of 50 (out of 100) means there are plenty of things to reach on foot,” the report reads.

Now, what about Broward and Miami-Dade?

Fortunately, locals don’t have to pack their bags and drive north to chill out.

For the fourth-most relaxing city in the country, look no further than Miami.

“Florida’s Southern position means all its cities rank highly for temperature and daylight hours, though Miami fares the best in the ranking in terms of daylight hours at 10 hours and 46 minutes,” the study states.

This gives the Magic City a temperature difference of 5.45 degrees compared to the ideal 66 degrees, Sell My Timeshare Now writes, citing World Weather Online.

But, as residents know, traffic is where the city falls short: in Miami, you lose more than double the amount of hours to traffic congestion than you would in Tampa. That’s 74 hours compared to 34.

The 5 most relaxing cities in the U.S.

Now that you know where Miami ranks, the truth is that no other South Florida city made the top 10.

Instead, after Tampa, New Orleans takes the no. 2 spot, followed by San Francisco at no. 3. Miami sits at no. 4 and San Diego at no. 5.

Interestingly, though San Diego is "home to around 1.3 million people, making it the eighth most populated city in the U.S.," according to the report, "it currently has the lowest crime rate out of the 50 cities assessed, at 4,088 incidents per 100,000 residents."

