‘The Music Doesn't Spread the Virus': Palace Bar in Miami Shut Down Due to Noise Complaint

A popular South Florida bar and restaurant was shut down by the City of Miami Saturday for "violating a sound order," according to a manager.

Miguel Blanco says that Palace Bar in South Beach was complying with all COVID-19 rules and regulations, but was shut down by the city due to loud music.

"The music doesn't spread the virus," Blanco said, adding that COVID-19 has presented many obstacles for local businesses.

According to owner Thomas Donall, the bar was just starting to make up for lost business when they were asked to shutter their doors.

"We've been through enough," Donall said. "I'm humiliated right now, and I have an empty restaurant, and I'm just trying to make it and get through this COVID, as we all are."

Blanco and Donall said the bar has installed sanitization stations and expanded tables to encourage social distancing.

"This is a really hard time for us," Blanco said. "We ask people to wear the mask, if they don't have the mask, they are not allowed inside."

Both Blanco and Donall expressed frustration at having to close their doors due to ambient music, which they say is not grounds for getting shut down.

The restaurant was reportedly at capacity for dinner and their drag shows were taking place when a code enforcement officer entered the premises and closed down the venue.

It is unclear how long the establishment will be closed, but Blanco hopes they will be allowed to reopen for brunch Sunday.

NBC 6 has reached out to the City for Miami for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.