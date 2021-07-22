The Number of Pets in Shelters is Back on the Rise

After a pandemic boom left many pet shelters empty, pets are now waiting longer to get adopted and spending more time in shelters.

Every year during the summer months, animal welfare and rescue organizations across the country experience an influx of pets in need of loving homes.

Because of that sad reality, Miami-Dade County Animal Services is making a plea for pet adopters and foster parents to open their hearts and homes to a shelter pet, especially medium and large dogs.

Every year, Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department provides care and refuge for 28,000 to 30,000 lost and abandoned dogs and cats with more than 2,600 animals in the last month alone.

Currently there are more than 450 pets ready to go home with a fur-ever or foster family today.

Interested adopters and fosters can help by visiting the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79th Ave. in Doral to meet available furry friends. The center is open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No prior foster experience is necessary to foster a pet. It's also free and Animal Services will provide the supplies needed to take care of the pet.

Foster families with students can earn community service hours.

To sign up send an email to asdfoster@miamidade.gov or visit animals.miamidade.gov. Animal Services will provide a foster orientation training and match the family with a pet in need of a caring temporary home.



All adoptions include the first set of age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, deworming, and spay/neuter surgery.

Adoption fees are $85 for puppies, $65 for dogs 4-months and older and $35 for cats.

Animal Services is the largest municipal animal shelter in South Florida and has been a nationally recognized "no-kill" facility since 2015.