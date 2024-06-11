‘The one from 307': Convicted felon arrested in shooting, arson at Temple Court apartments

The man arrested for allegedly starting a historic fire and shooting an employee of the building was identified by witnesses as “the one in 307,” leading to his arrest on Monday, police said.

Juan Francisco Figueroa, 73, is a convicted felon now charged with attempted felony murder, arson and firearms charges, according to arrest reports from City of Miami police. After his arrest, Figueroa allegedly told detectives "he expected to be in prison for the rest of his life."

He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

Arrest reports for Figueroa state that police responding to a fire at the Temple Court apartments at 431 Northwest 3rd Street found 30-year-old Feder Biotte suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the building.

Two residents were at the scene when officers arrived, and they described what they saw.

One witness said he heard the gunshots from inside his apartment, and when he went outside, saw the victim laid out on the first floor of the building.

“Mr. Biotte stated ‘307, the one from 307’ in Spanish, as [the] witness attempted to provide first aid,” arrest reports detail. One of the men, but it’s unclear who, also said he saw an explosion after hearing the gunshots.

The second witness said he heard loud noises as he was walking down a stairwell, and when he came out, he saw a man run past him and exit the building. The running man was again described as “the resident of apartment #307,” police said.

Florida Department of Corrections Juan Francisco Figueroa, in a police booking photo from the 1990s

Police from the tactical robbery unit started searching for the suspect and his car, a 2008 maroon Honda, the arrest report states. They found the suspect vehicle at around 1:45 p.m.

Just after 3 p.m., officers saw Figueroa walking nearby. He got into his car and police followed until they stopped him at NW 2th Avenue and 28th Street, police said.

Officers handcuffed the suspect, who allegedly carried a revolver and ammunition in his pockets.

When detectives attempted to interview Figueroa hours later, he allegedly spoke over them and said "he knew what he had done and expected to be in prison for the rest of his life," arrest reports state.

Authorities are investigating a shooting and massive fire at an apartment building in Miami.

Figueroa is a convicted felon, authorities said. In 1992 he was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

It is still unclear how or why Figueroa started the fire and shot Biotte, a maintenance technician at the apartment building who, according to family, has a 9-year-old son in Haiti.

The blaze at Temple Court displaced 43 people on Monday morning. Mayor Francis Suarez said 126 firefighters fought the flames for around 8 hours, a historic response for the city's fire rescue department.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit, Miami Police Department and State Fire Marshal's office are investigating.

Editor's note (June 11, 2024 at 12:48 p.m. EST): Authorities initially said in arrest reports that Figueroa was found guilty in 1992 of second-degree murder. Court records show the charge was for second-degree attempted murder.