‘The Pandemic Isn't Over': Some Families Still Relying on Food Drives in South Florida

It's been nearly a year since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and many in South Florida are still struggling with the financial consequences.

"The pandemic has just been, really, kind of hard," said local mother Brittany Oriole.

Oriole stopped by a food drive at Unity on the Bay Church Saturday to pick up eggs, milk and other food products.

"I'm a single mom, and (being able) to just drive through and pick up food when your hours have basically been cut in half, it's really just a big help," Oriole said.

The church collaborated with Farmshare to feed 400 families that have had a tough year.

“It’s not over, and we realize as a spiritual community there are people that are still hurting,” said Juan Delhierro, an associate minister at Unity on the Bay.

"(The food drive) is an expression of our core values at Unity on the Bay, which is generosity."

The church plans on continuing food distributions as long as there are families in need.

“This really is a huge blessing for me," Oriole said. "Some people just think it’s free food, no-- this is the difference between whether my daughter has breakfast in the morning or not."