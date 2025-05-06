The REAL ID deadline is tomorrow. South Florida sees lines, then quick appointments

The last-minute rush is on to get a REAL ID before the deadline on Wednesday, with huge lines outside DMVs and state offices across the country. But in South Florida, the situation seemed less dire.

On Tuesday morning, before 7 a.m., long lines did form outside the tax collector’s office in Miami.

“I’ve been here every morning between here and Miami Gardens. I come here around 4:30 and just sit here and wait, hope to get in," one woman said.

But just a few hours later, the line shrunk significantly.

Juan Iannace arrived around 9:30 a.m. and joined the virtual line.

"Twenty minutes later... they send you a message, hey you have to go over there. It was actually pretty, pretty quick, the process," he said. "We were prepared to be here the whole day. It looks like it’s not going to be like that. I’m pretty shocked, but in a good way."

At the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office, the process is simple. If you don’t have an appointment, you can scan a QR code, enter your information, and receive a time to return.

Here's what to know.

What is a REAL ID?

Physically, the only difference between a REAL ID and an older driver's license is the star on the upper right-hand corner. If you've got it, you're good to go.

If not, you will have to head over to your local DMV or tax collector office to update yours.

What happens if I don't get a REAL ID?

Once the REAL ID requirement goes into effect, you won't be able to board a board domestic flight with an ordinary license. But, you can still use your passport or other alternative ID accepted by TSA.

You can still drive with an ordinary ID.

When is the last day to get a REAL ID?

The travel requirements take effect on May 7, but to be clear, you can still get a REAL ID after that.

How do I get a REAL ID?

To get a REAL ID, you must show up in person at a driver’s license service center or tax collector's office. The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles recommends making an appointment before you visit.

If you don't have a Real ID yet, you might face some hurdles as the deadline approaches. DMVs are already overwhelmed with requests for Real ID appointments.

When you do snag an appointment, be sure to come prepared.

U.S. citizens are asked to bring one of the following documents:

Valid, unexpired U.S. passport

Original or Certified copy of a birth certificate

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Naturalization issued by DHS

Certificate of Citizenship

Non-citizens are asked to bring one of the following documents:

Valid, unexpired Permanent Resident Card – I-551 for Lawful Permanent Residents

Valid Passport for non-immigrants except for asylum applicants and refugees

Other government-issued document showing your full name

Department of Homeland Security document showing proof of lawful presence

If your name has changed by marriage/divorce, you must have your name changed on your Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS) documents.

In both cases, citizens and non-citizens will need to bring their Social Security Card or proof of their Social Security number, along with two documents that show their principal residence.

Click here for more information on REAL IDs on the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.