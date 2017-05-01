The following content is created in partnership with Memorial Healthcare System. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Miami's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Memorial Healthcare System.

Maybe you're thinking: I don’t have to worry about knee pain. That’s a problem for old people. I’m fit and work out on a regular basis. Why would I worry about it now?

You're not exactly wrong. But keep in mind: Severe joint pain can affect anyone, not just the elderly. This is especially true for athletes—from professionals to casual sports players.

Knee injuries are all too common among athletes, with 120,000 athletes rupturing their anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs) in the United States each year. Many are hesitant to undergo knee replacement surgeries and end up not going through with the operation.

Knee replacements, though, can help them—and maybe someone like you—get back on their feet and back out on the field.

Here are several types of people (personas we created, actually) who can benefit from getting knee surgery.

The Casual Soccer Player

A former amateur soccer player, a man in his late 30s plays the game with friends and old teammates in the park every Saturday. He enjoys playing so much, he ignored the increasing pain in his right knee until he could no longer move without hurting it.

His doctor told him he had runner’s knee, which occurs when cartilage under the kneecap becomes damaged. Rather than a full knee replacement. someone in this position might instead qualify to undergo a patellofemoral arthroplasty—a kneecap replacement. This procedure only replaces the surface underneath the kneecap, which would suit this man, since the cartilage is the area affected in his knee.

To prepare for the procedure, our soccer player would strengthen the muscles around his knee. He could perform light, 15-minute exercises twice a day in the weeks leading up to the surgery. And he'd be prepped by nurses and physiotherapists, who'd guide him on how to move with crutches.

Once home and mobile, exercise is strongly encouraged for our patient, while playing contact sports is strongly discouraged. Remaining active, though, is important in adjusting to life after the operation—especially for someone active before the knee replacement.

The Retiree

Since retirement, a woman in her 60s has been spending a lot of time at the country club, mostly playing tennis. Because the game requires constant change in direction, she ends up rupturing her ACL.

For her, the best option may be a total knee replacement, since the injury affects the entire knee. The woman’s doctor advises her to reduce medications and to cut out alcohol in the weeks leading up to the operation.

Recovery time takes longer than a partial knee replacement or a kneecap replacement, but she's still able to make a recovery. With the assistance of an occupational therapist, she finds herself walking pain-free again, and eventually will be free to play tennis again.

The Grade-School Kid

Running at full speed and suddenly changing direction, a boy playing tag feels a sharp pain in his knee. His parents take him to see a doctor, who reveals the boy just tore his meniscus. The good news: Even at a tender age, children are eligible for knee replacement surgery. In fact, kids may qualify for a partial knee replacement or kneecap replacement, which would preserve more of the knee joint than a total knee replacement.

In this case, the boy would undergo pre-surgical physical therapy to help prepare and strengthen his knee for the operation. He'd be kept in the hospital for a two-week recovery and, six weeks after release, his doctor would ask his parents to bring him for a post-op checkup.

Once he's ready and moving like his old self again, his parents can take him to the park to ride a bike and get the exercise he needs to work out his knee. As with all children who get knee replacements, he'd need to get his replacement redone every few years to prevent any parts from loosening.

Are you experiencing joint pain or suffering from arthritis? Knee replacement may be an option for you. Memorial Healthcare System can get you back on your feet with proper preparation before the operation and outstanding recovery after. Visit the Memorial Sports Medicine Center to learn more.