The secret world of Google Street View photographers

It’s something you probably have never thought of.

When you go on Google Maps there is a feature called ‘Google Street View’ where you can get a real life feel for what a business or location looks and feels like.

But what if I told you the most important part was not what was to your left, or your right, but the view right beneath you.

For the past six years, Alex Guerra, owner of Flying High Productions has been capturing drone footage for clients. Many of his clients are looking to sell property or showcase their portfolio.

But he didn’t just capture aerials for work.

For fun, he uploaded his shots to Google Maps.

“For me it provides getting our name out there and showing off some of our work, but when I look at it like a community, I get to share with the community different views that Google isn’t offering you.”

Alex is a certified Google Street View Photographer. He says he had to submit a series of photos that met criteria that was set by Google. Once approved, you would be able to have the certification.

Today, Guerra is able to call himself a Level 6 Local Guide.

“Google itself doesn’t really offer you any financial money for your contributions. I think once I reached a certain level they sent me a pair of socks. But outside of those socks they have never sent me anything else. But you are just doing this for your community, sharing your views. And I think it’s cool that just anybody can just show up on Google.”

And truly it’s anyone.

When you play around on Google Maps yourself, occasionally when you look down you will find the business or person associated with the image you are looking at. Other times you could find a name with a business handle attached to the visual you are seeing.

And what you are looking at is the world of unofficial Google Street View. It’s essentially the places that Google didn’t capture themselves, but they appear on Google Maps.

That’s because those visuals are captured by people in your community, like Robert Martinez.

“To make a long story short I was in the right place at the right time, I found out that Google was starting a new program where they were going to have photographers in local areas expand Google Maps,” Martinez said.

In 2012, Robert was a graphic designer who wanted to get into photography. Little did he know he would become one of South Florida’s first certified Google Street View photographers. Throughout the years his photos and 360 views have contributed to Google Maps rolodex.

And his business has become so successful, that it’s now become his main job.

“When a business either contacts me directly or they go on Google and ask for a photographer like me to come out and view their location, we then settle on a price for their business.”

A typical 360 view by Robert is $500 or more depending on the square footage of the space. Clients pay Robert, and an agreement is signed that ensures Robert’s product meets Google’s standards.

Then a couple of Robert’s photos becomes an interactive experience as a virtual tour on Google, where you can feel like you are right inside of a store, or a restaurant.

Robert says he has roughly 200 clients a month and he noticed while customers had the content, they didn’t know what to do with it.

“We got into the business of teaching them how to go ahead and manage their Google business profile, optimizing it, so they could have the full vantage point of getting everything they need so they can attract more people to their business,” he said.

“It’s basically the first line of a defense for a business to get exposure to their customers.”

And because he has the inside scoop, he leverages the tool to help other businesses boom.

“When they land on a business with a virtual tour, now they are engaged and they stay on that profile and then they are walking around and they are going from this place to that place, and then this person has already spent a couple of minutes on your listing. And it let’s Google know that business is interesting so it helps the ranking, and it brings up the business when people are searching up that kind of business,” Martinez said.

And that same kind of ‘rank’ system is what helps photographers with a passion for mapping, like Guerra, also move up the ladder.

“The more you participate the more you rise. So, I started at a minimum of one hundred, 360 photos, right now we have hundreds of them on Google. Some of them like Fisher Islands has over one million views.”

And while Guerra doesn’t know how many clients have seen his work on Google maps he says he doesn’t do it for the fame.

“The rest of the world is actually experiencing what I put out there, and it just gives me a lot of joy that I am able to share that with my community.”

Martinez says all Google Mappers, those who make money and don’t, are all doing it for the same reason.

“It’s essentially to help their local business. Whether it is that I ordered something, and it look amazing, let me take a picture of it and put it on their profile. Or I had a great experience here let me put a review.”