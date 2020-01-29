The Stage is Set for Puppy Bowl XVI

It's been an adorable tradition for the last 16 years.

Dozens of adoptable puppies from across the country will compete in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl on Sunday, and two of those pups will be representing South Florida.

Cafecito - a Yorkshire Terrier - and Comet - a Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky mix - were drafted out of Miami-Dade Animal Service shelters.

In total, 61 puppies from 26 states will compete in the Puppy Bowl.

Eight other dogs from Florida are also competing.

The goal of the event is to promote animal adoption and to find these pups their forever homes.

