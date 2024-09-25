‘The suffering will be forever': 3rd woman dies in Hialeah crash, teen faces charges

A family has now lost a third relative after a violent crash in Hialeah, for which a teenager is facing charges as an adult.

Smeider Rodriguez said his family had hope.

“After three victims in this accident and having buried two, my mother and my cousin, we at least had hope that my aunt would, someway or another, survive, albeit with many limitations,” he said in Spanish to our sister station Telemundo 51.

But those hopes were dashed on Tuesday, when 66-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina took her last breaths in a rehabilitation center where she had remained hospitalized since the crash on April 23.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“It was five months of seeing her in a bed, practically unconscious; she’d only open her eyes. It’s very hard. And now today, surprisingly she finishes dying, becoming the third victim of this disastrous accident,” Rodriguez said.

Police said 15-year-old Maykoll Santiesteban was driving over 80 mph in a 30-mph zone while joyriding with friends when he plowed into an SUV.

The crash also claimed the lives of Garcia’s daughter, 39-year-old Yarina Garcia, and his sister-in-law, 71-year-old Gloria Hernandez.

“The suffering will be forever, but the one we have now is enormous,” Hernandez Molina’s husband, Bob Garcia, said. The two were married for 43 years.

“You never imagine these things. This that’s happening to us, to me and to our whole family, it’s a huge pain. This doesn’t have an explanation. We don’t know why, why us,” Garcia said.

Santiesteban faces two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of reckless driving, and three counts of driving with a suspended license causing harm.

“He killed them by being hugely irresponsible,” Garcia said.

“They deserve justice. And the family, which basically we’ve been left without half of our family members, deserve justice. And our family that we have in Cuba deserves for us to fight so that there’s justice in this case,” Rodriguez said.