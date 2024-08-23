The tax-free holiday for hurricane preparedness starts Saturday. Grab these items

Starting this weekend, Floridians have a chance to stock up on storm supplies at a discount.

During the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, consumers won't have to pay taxes on items like batteries, pet supplies, portable generators and more from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6.

Retailers hope Floridians will stock up as the Atlantic hurricane season moves into its peak.

Scott Shalley is the president of the Florida Retail Federation.

“People are stretched this summer. There is no question. We talk about that every time that we talk about holidays. We talk about the opportunity to save. It’s more significant now than ever before,” Shalley said.

Among other things, shoppers will be able to avoid taxes on reusable ice packs costing $20 or less; portable radios, fuel tanks and packages of batteries costing $50 or less; food-storage coolers costing $60 or less; tarps costing $100 or less; and portable generators costing $3,000 or less.

Also, the tax exemptions apply to such things as wet dog or cat food costing $10 or less; pet leashes costing $20 or less; cat litter costing $25 or less; pet beds costing $40 or less; and over-the-counter pet medications, pet carriers and bags of dry dog or cat food costing $100 or less.

So far in 2024, five named storms and three hurricanes have developed, with two United States landfalls. But hurricane seasons historically pick up in mid-August with the climatological peak around Sept. 10.

Meteorologists and officials emphasize that it's always better to be prepared.

“The recent hurricanes certainly help with awareness. They help people realize that they do need to get prepared. These are not abstract things. These are things that actually do affect people, and we need to be prepared,” Shalley said.

The disaster preparedness tax holiday is expected to save consumers about $80 million in taxes, while the tool time tax break is projected to save shoppers nearly $20 million.

The preparedness tax holiday was first offered in 2006, following the damaging 2004 and 2005 storm seasons. The Legislature has approved it each year since 2017. Pets supplies and medicines have been added to the mix since 2022.