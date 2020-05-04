The Ultimate Guide to Resources for Handling the Pandemic

A student group at the University of Miami has assembled a list of community resources to help families and South Florida residents find all the crucial information they may need as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

"ContraCOVID and students at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine collaborated to create this document to serve the community of Miami, especially immigrant families," said Irene Goo, the Miami Project Leader for ContraCOVID.

"We hope it can ease the difficulty in finding social and financial help throughout the COVID crisis."

The group has put together a website and comprehensive document that link to a plethora of resources including food banks, grocery store hours, employment opportunities, financial assistance options, social assistance resources and more.

Also included is information about handling health insurance and unemployment, as well as a section on resources for immigrants and the undocumented community.

Below is a sneak peek of the table of contents and some of the resources you will be able to find. The information is available in Spanish as well as Creole.

Daily updates: hotlines and official information

City of Miami: the city's update portal, a coronavirus fact sheet, business resources and updates, where to sign up for emergency alerts (text Join MDC to 34292)

State of Florida: a gouging hotline to report gouging or scams related to COVID-19 commodities (1-866-966-7226), Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center (1-866-779-6121) and website, where to find a local health center, where to find general information on symptoms and testing

National: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 website

Food resources and delivery options

Housing

A directory of homeless and emergency shelters in Miami

Where to find rental assistance from Miami Community Resource Centers

Information about handling mortgages and evictions (Miami-Dade has suspended all eviction and water service cut-offs until further notice)

How to apply for payment extensions or bill payment assistance with Florida Power & Light, as well as information about bill assistance programs

Links to a free internet trial, how to get free wifi access for families with students at home with Charter Communications (call 1-844-488-8395)

Childcare

YMCA announced it would be providing child care services for kids of first responders, healthcare workers and local government staff

How to contact the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe, which is offering child care referrals and other resources for families in need (305-646-7220, info@elcmdm.org)

Education

Links to materials from Miami-Dade Public Schools, Miami-Dade Public Libraries, Miami University Library Resources

Free instructional programs, education activities, educational YouTube channels, online learning experiences and other resources

Hotlines for Miami-Dade County Public School parents (info about district emergency operations at 305-995-3000, help with distance learning at 305-995-4357)

Well-being