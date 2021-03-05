The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Bans Out-of-State Visitors Under 23 During Spring Break

Being old enough to drink won't be enough to get some out-of-towners into a South Florida hot spot during spring break.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale is not allowing access to anyone from out of state who is under 23.

"With the anticipated influx of college-age students visiting from out of state, we believe this is the responsible thing to do to protect our guests and staff from the spread of COVID-19, as well as to help keep our doors open long term," the venue said in a statement.

The statement also stated the change is necessary to safely comply with COVID-19 regulations that have forced the location to close at times during the pandemic.

The admission policy will run through March 31 and does not apply to The Wharf location in Miami.