‘The whole house exploded': 911 calls released in West Park home explosion

911 calls have been released of the frantic moments after a West Park home exploded minutes after midnight on Dec. 19.

Surveillance footage from nearby homes showed the house exploding and flames shooting into the air.

A family of four, including two children, were injured after the apparent gas explosion flattened their home along Southwest 20th Street.

Multiple 911 calls from neighbors who heard the early-morning blast were released on Friday, with several callers unsure as to what happened.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Some neighbors initially mistook the blast for gunshots, while others described it as some sort of explosion.

One woman who was involved in a car crash called in panicking, explaining that she was driving near the home when the blast took place -- and that she could see victims at the scene.

"There's debris everywhere," the woman said to the 911 operator. "There's someone bleeding. There was a family outside the house."

"You guys need to come fast," a neighbor told the operator. "There was a big explosion in my neighbor's house. The whole house exploded."

The owner of the home spoke to NBC6 following the incident.

Renes Ledix says he is grateful that his family made it out of the home alive, but some of them are suffering from burns across their faces and bodies.