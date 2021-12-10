‘Their Relationship Seemed Perfect': Shocked Family of Slain Pregnant Mother Speaks Out

Family members are expressing shock after the boyfriend of a pregnant Miami-Dade woman allegedly confessed to abducting and killing her.

Xavier Johnson, 32, is facing first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated battery and burglary charges in the killing of 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, Miami-Dade Police said Thursday.

Police said Johnson admitted to kidnapping Lloyd from a home where she was working as a caretaker on Tuesday and killing her. Her remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area in Homestead after Lloyd's family tracked Johnson to the area.

Family members said the couple had been together for 11 years, had two young children together, and were expecting a third, with Lloyd around six weeks pregnant.

“Their relationship seemed perfect," said Lloyd's nephew, Gajuanza Mitchell. "You know, I never really seen them argue, like when we had family functions, things like that. When they came around it was always happy, they both were always happy."

Lloyd, Johnson and their two children posed for a photo at the recent Miami-Dade Youth Fair that was posted to Johnson's Facebook page on Sunday.

“Whatever was going on, it must have been a very good secret because we didn’t see it," said Lloyd's uncle, Manuel Lloyd. "I tell any man or woman, if things are not going great, walk away! Why take a life that you can’t give? And what hurts the most, those children have to go from now on without a mother."

Lloyd was booked into jail where he'll remain without bond. He appeared in bond court Thursday, where a judge discussed the seriousness of the charges he faces.

"This a serious case. This may be a death penalty case," Judge Mindy Glazer said.

Family members said they're glad Johnson was arrested so quickly, even if it won't bring back Lloyd.

“It’s a great thing that they put the guy who was behind this behind bars," Mitchell said. "Seeing her being taken away from us, that a took a toll out of me, because her two children, her father, her siblings."