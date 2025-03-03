‘There's a pattern': Ukrainian man is 3rd to die in ICE custody at Krome Detention Center

This story first appeared on Telemundo 51. Watch and read it in Spanish here.

A Ukrainian woman says she finds herself alone in the United States after her husband fell ill and died in the custody of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) in west Miami-Dade County.

The wife of 44-year-old Maksym Chernyak, who spoke to NBC6 on condition of anonymity, claims her husband did not suffer from any pre-existing medical condition. She alleges that he was not properly cared for at the Krome Detention Center when he started to feel sick.

Chernyak died on Feb. 20 at HCA Kendall Hospital in Miami while in ICE custody, according to the agency's website, which also notes that he was vomiting and having seizures. A doctor determined that the preliminary cause of death was a cerebral hemorrhage.

His wife said she last spoke with the victim three days before, and that he told her that it was crowded and cold at the Krome Detention Center. Chernyak began to feel sick, then asked to see a doctor who allegedly told him he had high blood pressure, but did not provide medication.

Chernyak had been arrested on Jan. 26 and accused of domestic violence in Broward County, although his wife says police misunderstood what had happened because he did not speak English fluently. On Feb. 2, he was transferred to the Krome Detention Center in ICE custody.

The couple had left Ukraine in August of last year on humanitarian parole, hoping for a shot at the American dream. Chernyak was authorized to stay in the U.S. through Aug. 23, 2026. Now, photos of happy memories are what remain.

On Thursday, Chernyak’s wife said through a virtual translation app that she’s going through a “difficult” time planning her husband’s funeral and attempting to raise funds to send his body back to Ukraine, where his parents live.

“It is very difficult for me to decide anything now,” she said as she choked back tears.

The death is the third to take place while the person is in custody at Krome Detention Center since Oct. 2024, according to the agency.

Attorney Katie Blankenship spoke to NBC6 joined by her client Greg Welch, who is also in ICE custody and said he heard about how Chernyak fainted in the bathroom.

Welch believes Chernyak had smoked something, and had possibly overdosed.

“We called the officers and they didn't want to come until we told him that he was dead,” Welch said. “He passed out. We tried to call medical. They didn't wanna come because they didn't have no staff until hours later, till he was mostly unresponsive.”

“There's a pattern of neglecting medical care,” Blankenship said. “Just as Greg explained, when this gentleman went into crisis of whatever caused that, he received no medical care until the point his brain was bleeding and he was brain dead.”

In a statement announcing Chernyak’s death, ICE said in part:

“Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported Chernyak to the HCA Kendall Hospital due to vomiting and seizure activity. Hospital medical staff established a stroke alert due to unresponsive state after Chernyak was admitted Feb. 18. Medical staff conducted a CT scan of the brain which revealed bleeding. Medical staff intubated Chernyak and initiated several intravenous medications to stabilize him. Medical staff began brain death protocol Feb. 19 due to the massive intra cranial hemorrhage.

Consistent with ICE protocols, the appropriate components were notified about the death, including the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility. ICE notified Chernyak’s attorney as he does not have a listed next of kin.

ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay. All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained illegal alien denied emergent care.”

Chernyak’s wife said her husband did not understand why he was transferred to Krome Detention Center when he was authorized to remain in the U.S. through Aug. 23, 2026.